Thundershowers, gusty winds expected during next 12 hours nation-wide

LAHORE/PESHAWAR/QUETTA: The Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms with gusty winds in most districts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Sindh, Eastern Balochistan, Islamabad and Kashmir for the next twelve hours.

Cloudy weather with chances of rain have also been forecast for Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Leh, Shopian and Baramulla.

In Karachi, where heavy rainfall since Monday has brought life to a standstill, the city is expected to receive more showers with gusty winds. According to the Met Office, a light wind is blowing in the city from the south-west right now.

Sindh: Chances of thundershowers, blustering winds in most parts of the province.

Residents of different districts in Sindh — including Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, and Tharparkar — suffered prolonged power outages and inundated roads as heavy rainfall lashed southern Pakistan on Monday and Tuesday, with the provincial government consequently announcing an emergency.

In Dadu, rain caused heavy flooding, with water accumulated in the Nai Gaj river. Due to the accumulation of excessive rainwater, the Union Council was disconnected from Dargah Bala, Wahi Pandhi, and Chhani Tehsil Headquarters Johi, whereas the road from Johi to Gorakh Hill station was also cut off due to incessant rains.

Meanwhile, in Jacobabad, it rained intermittently in the night across the city, and low-lying areas were inundated with rainwater.

Balochistan: Rains expected in Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar and other areas of the province from today

Heavy rain is expected in Quetta and other cities of Balochistan — including Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Barkhan, Sibbi, Lasbela, Harnai, Ziarat, and Turbat from today, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

According to the Met Office, heavy rains in Khuzdar, Kalat, and adjoining areas could cause floods in mountain streams.

Peshawar: Intermittent rains expected

The Met Department has said intermittent rain will continue in Peshawar for the next 24 hours.

Last week, the Met Office had said strong monsoon currents would continue to penetrate the region during the week, warning of urban flooding and waterlogging.

Met Office forecasts rain showers in most parts of country for this week

Last week, the PMD had said the country could expect showers from Monday to Wednesday and in upper parts from Tuesday to Thursday. Under the influence of this system rain/wind-thundershowers, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls were expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Nagarparker, Mirpurkhas, Islam Kot, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur, and Larkana from Monday to Wednesday.

Rain and hundershowers with isolated heavy falls have also been forecast in Lasbella, Khuzdar, Awaran, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Loralai, Kohlu, and Sibbi along with Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan from Tuesday to Thursday.

