Timely solution of public grievances to increase public confidence in national institutions: Yasinzai

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has said that the timely solution of public grievances will increase public confidence in the national institutions.

Advertisement

He said this while addressing a meeting with representatives of all Federal Departments working in Balochistan at Governor House in Quetta.

Commending the Pakistan Citizen Portal facility, the Governor said that self-esteem of the common man is being restored with the launch of this Portal.

He added that the confidence of the people in the national institutions is also increasing due to this facility.

Advertisement

Read full story