Top military leadership reiterates ‘resolve to thwart any threat to Pakistan’s security’

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, while presiding the 233rd Corps Commanders’ Conference, reaffirmed the resolve to thwart any threat to the country’s security and expressed complete satisfaction with overall operational readiness of Pakistan Army.

During the conference held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, the forum reviewed operational readiness and evolving threat spectrum in the context of external and internal security of the country.

…to maintain high level of combat readiness particularly in the wake of evolving regional security situation. Taking special note of continued atrocities in IOJ&K as illegal actions of August 5, 2019 complete one year next month, forum paid tribute to brave Kashmiris for (2/4) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 21, 2020

…the pandemic, forum also appreciated efforts of Doctors, Healthcare workers, Paramedics across the country. COAS expressed complete satisfaction with overall operational readiness of Army as the forum reiterated resolve to thwart any threat to Pakistan’s security(4/4) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 21, 2020

Complimenting the efforts put in by all formations to maintain a high level of combat readiness particularly in the wake of evolving regional security situation, the CAOS took special notice of the continued atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) as illegal actions of August 5, 2019, complete one year next month.

“[The] forum paid tribute to brave Kashmiris for their legitimate struggle for freedom,” read the tweet posted by military’s media wing, Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR).

Tensions remain high in the disputed Himalayan region after New Delhi’s controversial decision last year to revoke the territory’s decades-old semi-autonomous status.

The valley, which has been under a curfew since August 5, remains cut off from the rest of the world due to the continued blockade and suspension of internet, mobile and landline phones, and closure of TV channels.

A humanitarian crisis has been looming in the valley as people face an acute shortage of food, medicines, and other commodities.

COAS urges implementation on COVID-19 SOPs

Gen Bajwa lauded the efforts in aid of civil administration during the fight against COVID -19 and locust attacks, that has threatened the country’s agricultural growth.

Stressing the need to exercise maximum care with respect during Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram to maintain the gains achieved in countering the pandemic, the forum also appreciated efforts of doctors, healthcare workers, paramedics for their selfless contributions in the battle against the virus across the country.

