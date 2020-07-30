Toshakhana case: NAB decides to seize vehicles of Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to seize vehicles of former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari in Toshakhana case.

According to details, the anti-graft watchdog has frozen the ownership of co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Zardari’s three vehicles including two BMW and one Lexus car.

On the other hand, NAB also froze the ownership of one Mercedes owned by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif. Accountability court has also ordered investigation officer of NAB to present record of all vehicles on August 5.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nawaz Sharif’s summon in Toshakhana case were advertised at public places.

The accountability court observed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is deliberately missing court proceedings and gave him last chance to appear before the court by August 17.

The court warned that if the former prime minister does not appear before the court, he will be declared a proclaimed offender.

