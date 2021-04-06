Total vaccinations carried out so far crossed one million: Asad

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar says total vaccinations carried out so far have crossed one million.

Advertisement

In his tweets on Tuesday, he said more than seventy-six thousand vaccinations were carried out yesterday.

He said the total number of people registered so far for anti Covid vaccination is now over two million. He asked the people aged above fifty to get themselves registered for the vaccination.

Asad Umar said increased restrictions, broader lockdowns and strong enforcement of SOPs have started showing their effect.

The Minister for Planning said initial signs of positivity are slowing. He however, said that due to momentum of last two weeks, patients on critical care and mortality will stay at high levels for some time. He asked the people to continue to follow SOPs.

Advertisement

Read full story