Pakistan Railways will launch a tourist train to promote tourism in Balochistan today (Saturday).

The Divisional Transport Officer Pakistan Railway Ibrahim Baloch told Radio Pakistan Quetta correspondent that the tourist train will run two days in a week on Saturday and Sunday between Bostan and Kolpur stations.

The train will stop at Baleli, Kuchlak, Bostan, Quetta, Sariab, Spezand and Kolpur railway stations.

