Trade liberalization to bring mutual prosperity for Pakistan, Afghanistan: NA Speaker

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser says trade liberalization and facilitation will bring mutual prosperity and development for Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Chairing the 8th meeting of Executive Committee of Pakistan- Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group in Islamabad on Thursday, he said Pakistan has wonderful opportunity to capitalize the CPEC and its trade with Afghanistan especially in the post COVID-19 context.

He said that border management and border market need digital based interventions to capitalize the opportunities in and around the border areas.

