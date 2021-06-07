Train accident kills 32 passengers near Ghotki

At least 32 passengers died and 80 others injured in a collision between two trains near Ghotki on Monday.

Advertisement

According to Railways officials, Sir Syed Express collided with the Millat Express between Raiti and Obaro Railway stations and fourteen bogies derailed.

Police sources say four bogies of Millat Express completely destroyed in the accident. Relief and rescue efforts are in progress by Pakistan Army at the train incident site near Ghotki.

According ISPR, Pakistan Rangers troops, Army Urban Search and Rescue team, carrying cutter, hydraulic spreaders, life locators and search cameras specially flown from Rawalpindi, are busy in relief and rescue efforts.

Rescue 1122 team from Rahim Yar Khan is also part of rescue operation and frame cutting of train is in progress to evacuate people inside bogies.

Most of the injured have been evacuated to hospitals of Rahim Yar Khan, Ghotki and Mirpur Mathelo. Seriously injured people are being evacuated to Pano Aqil through helicopter.

Meanwhile, in a statement Ministry for Railways Azam Khan Swati said a joint rescue operation is underway at the site by Pakistan Railways, Pakistan Army, Rangers, District Administration, Rescue 1122 and Sindh Police are taking in the operation.

He said steps are being taken to prevent occurring of such incidents in the future.

Pakistan railways has announced special telephone numbers to facilitate passengers’ families and relatives to obtain information. The telephone numbers are 041-9200488, 051-9270834, Rohri and Sukkur 071-5813433, 071-9310087.

President Dr. Arif Alvi has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the train accident.Condoling with the bereaved families, the President prayed for the departed souls.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his grief and sorrow over the horrific train accident at Ghotki early this morning which left thirty passengers dead.

In a tweet on Monday, the Prime Minister asked the Minister for Railways to reach the site and ensure medical assistance to injured and support for families of the dead. Imran Khan also ordered comprehensive investigation into railway safety fault lines.

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati has taken notice of the passenger trains’ accident and ordered an inquiry into it.

A spokesperson of Ministry of Railways said the preliminary investigation will be completed within twenty-four hours. The spokesperson confirmed the death of thirty passengers in the incident.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain in a tweet said Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered investigation into the Rail incident as reasons of accident should be thoroughly reviewed. He said it is not clear right now that the incident was a terror act, technical fault or human error.

Expressing his grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident, he said Minister for Railways Azam Swati will shortly reach the site.

Advertisement

Read full story