Train services to remain suspended amid coronavirus outbreak: Sheikh Rashid

Railways Minister Shaikh Rashid has said that passenger trains will not operate throughout the country for the time being as the service was suspended following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Pakistan.

Advertisement

The minister, while talking to media at Rawalpindi station, shared that the cabinet will tomorrow decide on the amount that will be given to the underprivileged through the Ehsaas programme.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar had claimed that the ‘Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme’ will help 67 million people around Pakistan.

Dr Nishtar had also announced that the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme had been approved for 10 million people, wherein Rs12,000 would be provided per family.

Meanwhile, Railways minister said the coming 15 days were very important and if the virus does not spread then it will lose steam in Pakistan. He added that Pakistan’s situation was not as worse as Italy, Spain or America.

Rashid also shared that all the factories were operating in the country and that in the next two to three days, more will re-open. He added that freight trains will continue to operate so that the food supply does not get affected.

“Chairman Railway Habib Gilani did brilliant work and set up a 310-bed quarantine centre,” said the minister. He also assured that the country will get rid of the disease, adding that the department has allocated 65 hospitals for coronavirus. He added that if any province required hospitals then they can ask the department for help.

Advertisement

Read full story