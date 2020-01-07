Training aircraft crashes in Mianwali, 2 pilots martyred

Two Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilots were martyred on Tuesday in a training aircraft crash near the M.M. Alam Base in Mianwali.

Advertisement

According to a PAF spokesperson, a PAF FT-7 aircraft “on a routine operational training mission” had crash landed near Mianwali.

“Both pilots, Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaadur Rehman, embraced shahadat,” the spokesperson said.

He added that a board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident.

Last year in January, a PAF pilot embraced martyrdom after his aircraft crashed in Khad Koocha area of Mastung during a routine training mission.

The PAF statement issued at the time said the pilot of the F-7 PG aircraft had been martyred in the accident and that a board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the accident.

In June last year, two pilots were martyred when their PAF FT-7PG trainer aircraft crashed during landing at the Peshawar Air Base.

In May 2017, a F-7PG aircraft had crashed near Mianwali on a routine operational training mission. No loss of life or property had been reported in the crash, after the pilot ejected safely.

Advertisement

Read full story