Tribute paid to frontline workers during Corps Commanders Conference

A Corps Commanders Conference in Rawalpindi has paid tribute to those on the frontline of the coronavirus battle.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), doctors, paramedics, health care workers and law enforcement agencies were lauded “for braving this pandemic under [a] challenging environment”.

Over the course of the meeting, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed directed all commanders to provide “maximum assistance” in moving critical resources to far-flung areas including Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, interior Sindh and Balochistan.

Gen Bajwa told the commanders that every citizen counts as the country strives to “scale” the ongoing calamity.

“Being a nation with vibrant youth and resilient people ready to share & sacrifice, we will emerge stronger from this challenge,” said the army chief.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar on Tuesday announced that emergency supplies of medical equipment, including PPEs, have been dispatched to Quetta for the medical staff in Balochistan on orders of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“Doctors and paramedics are the frontline soldiers in this war,” the IPSR quoted Gen Bajwa in a tweet. The COAS added that the most advanced nations and governments were finding it extremely difficult to fight the pandemic.

"…Most advanced nations / govts are finding it extremely difficult to fight this pandemic. Pakistan Govt is striving hard to acquire & supply the required resources. In this hour of distress we must remain patient and steadfast." — April 7, 2020

