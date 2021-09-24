True education should be beneficial of all humans without any discrimination: President

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that only those nations progress, where institutions are established in true form.

Addressing the graduation ceremony of the National Management Course in Lahore on Friday, he said that true education should be beneficial of all humans without any discrimination.

Dr Arif Alvi said a true education conveys to us that there is still a lot of knowledge to secure. He said that this is the age of easy access to information through use of the latest modern technology.

