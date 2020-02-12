Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive in Pakistan on Thursday on a two-day official visit, said the Foreign Office in an official statement.

Erodgan last visited Pakistan in 2016 accompanied by his wife Emine and a high-level delegation. On this visit, officials will consider and perhaps sign an agreement to grant dual citizenship to Turks and Pakistanis, Al-Monitor reported.

Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan for Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood had announced the visit of the Turkish president on February 4. The advisor further said that Erdogan will be accompanied by a delegation of Turkish businessmen.

The top investors are expected to hold comprehensive trade talks with their Pakistani counterparts and various important agreements could be finalized. The Turkish president will also attend the sixth round of the Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Erdogan will also address the joint sitting of Parliament on February 14, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had announced.

