Two die, eight wounded after multi-storey building collapses in Karachi’s Korangi area

KARACHI: At least two people were killed and eight were injured after a multi-storey residential building collapsed in Korangi’s Allah Wala Town on Thursday.

According to District Health Officer (DHO) Korangi Dr Asghar, medical treatment is being provided to those pulled out from the rubble, adding that women and children are among them.

One of the injured has been shifted to Indus Hospital, said a spokesperson of the facility.

Personnel from the army’s Engineering Corps have arrived at the location and have cordoned off the area. A large crane has also been brought to the site to remove the rubble.

According to the district administration, the multi-storey building had started sinking into the ground and had been “emptied” on the orders of the deputy commissioner two days ago.

Officials said that as per the latest update, only one family was currently living in the building while the others had vacated it.

Meanwhile, witnesses in the area claimed that the building had collapsed because its foundation had weakened as rainwater had accumulated in the basement. They added that the water was not drained despite multiple requests to the concerned officials.

They also shared that one building had collapsed on another.

