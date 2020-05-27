Two policemen gunned down in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Two policemen were killed on Tuesday night after unidentified gunmen opened fire on them in the Chowrangi No. 26 area of Turnol in Islamabad.

The policemen were identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohsin Zafar and Head Constable Sajjad.

An Islamabad police spokesperson said Inspector General (IG) Mohammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan had taken notice of the incident.

He said two teams had been constituted to investigate the incident, adding that they would work under the supervision of SP Investigation Syed Mustafa Tanveer and SP Saddar.

The funeral prayers for the slain policemen were held at the Police Lines Headquarter, according to the spokesperson.

IG Khan also visited the site of the incident and directed that the suspects be arrested “as soon as possible”. He told the investigation team to use all available resources for the purpose, the spokesman said.

