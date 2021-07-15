Two security personnel martyred in Pasni

Two security personnel including a Captain embraced martyrdom when terrorists targeted the security forces using an improvised explosive device in Khuda Bux Bazar near Pasni.

Advertisement

The martyred personnel were identifed as Captain Affan Masood and Sepoy Babar Zaman.

According to the ISPR, search operation is in progress in the area to apprehend the perpetrators.

The ISPR in its statement said that such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan. It said that security forces are determined to neutralize such nefarious designs at all costs.

Advertisement

Read full story