UK Border Agency stopped PIA crew in Manchester for not having valid visas

LONDON: Around a dozen crew members of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) were stopped at the Manchester airport by the UK Border Agency (UKBA) for entering into the country on PK702 flight without valid visas, it emerged on Friday.

The crew was then cleared for 72 hours after assurances provided by the national airline’s management, which cited unusual circumstances related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sources within the PIA told that around 15 crew members arrived at the Manchester airport, along with stranded British Pakistanis from Islamabad. Only the flight captain and the first officer of the plane had valid entry clearance but nearly a dozen crew members didn’t have visas, said the insider.

The UKBA told PIA’s staff that they will be fined £30,000 for breaching the rules for the second time within two weeks, said the source.

Its understood that a similar situation happened also on April 5, when a PIA plane carrying UK nationals had landed at the airport without the crew having valid entry clearance.

The source said that after the matter came into notice, the UKBA fined PIA staff £20,000 for being in breach of the rules.

PIA’s station manager expressed his annoyance to the crew members and told them in the presence of immigration officers that they should have not travelled on the fight without valid visas and that a detailed email had been sent to Pakistan offices explaining what had happened previously and why rules should be adhered to.

The source said that the flight arriving on Thursday afternoon was a ferry flight only. It’s currently at Manchester Airport’s tarmac and will fly to Dubai on the weekend.

A PIA spokesman confirmed that the crew members were stopped by UKBA and there was a stand off for over three hours but he explained that flight attendants on scheduled flights usually stay in UK and other countries for 48 hours maximum or less and get General Declaration (GD) for 48 hours of stay.

The spokesman said that the GDs for crew members are issued for all airlines and for all countries but since PK702 is a ferry flight and will be staying in Manchester beyond 48 hour,s therefore, the UKBA had a conversation with the PIA staff.

“The confusion has happened due to new rules which demand that the crew members staying in the country for more than 48 hours should have a valid visa and entry clearance. We explained our position and the issues and all crew members were allowed to go out.”

The spokesman said that as far £20,000 fine is concerned, it will be challenged within the system and it will be settled. “This is a normal routine and part of the system to raise such fines, in pursuance of laws, but then these are settled during the appeal process where situations are explained and legal matters settled.”

