UNGA President-elect Volkan Bozkir to arrive in Pakistan on Monday

ISLAMABAD: United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President-elect Volkan Bozkir will arrive in Pakistan on July 27, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday.

The visit by Bozkir comes amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and India and increased unprovoked firing at the Line of Control (LoC) targeting civilians by the Indian side.

Qureshi said he will present Pakistan’s stance on occupied Kashmir, other regional issues to the UNGA president during his visit.

“India’s relations with its neighbours, including China, Nepal and Bangladesh are getting tense day by day,” Qureshi was quoted as saying by Radio Pakistan.

He added India’s ties in the region were deteriorating due to its Hindutva ideology. “Even Iran has dropped India from Chabahar project,” Qureshi added.

The foreign minister added India has been targeting civilians along LoC and committing violations of international laws.

Qureshi says India hides LoC facts from the world

Speaking about the visit of a foreign media delegation to LoC on Wednesday, Qureshi said India always uses double standards but on the other hand, Pakistan took a delegation of foreign media to the LoC to show them the reality.

He pointed out whether India will allow independent journalists to visit occupied Kashmir. “India keeps movements of the UN observers limited so that they cannot see the facts at LoC,” Qureshi said.

A day earlier, a foreign media delegation met those affected by unprovoked shelling by the Indian Army alongside LoC.

Members of the foreign media went to the Chirikot sector at the LoC to view the situation in the restive area. The visit was undertaken by the media delegation ahead of the first anniversary of India’s unilateral decision to revoke occupied Kashmir’s special status on August 5.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the delegation was given full access to inspect and visit the LoC and meet locals there. The media also inspected India’s violations along the LoC at the Poonch sector where it uses heavy weaponry and mortar to target the civilian population.

“The international media was also shown the Indians surveillance grid and obstacle system along the LOC having depth of anti-infiltration grid 3-4 kms from LoC. It also witnessed military posts deployed along LoC eyeball to eyeball,” stated Radio Pakistan.

“The innocent people targeted by Indian troops included women and children expressed their confidence in Pakistan Army for giving befitting response to Indian unprovoked fire.”

