Upcoming budget will play major role in export promotion: Shaukat Tarin

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin says the upcoming budget will play a major role in export promotion and increasing the footprint of small and medium businesses.

Advertisement

Chairing two separate meetings through video link with the representatives of the Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Auto Industry of Pakistan in Islamabad, he said government is cognizant of the issues of the business community.

The Finance Minister said government is ready to rationalize taxes and duties to increase the tax payer base and remove unnecessary hurdles by Federal Board of Revenue in the expansion of the businesses, small or large, for the overall benefit of the economy.

The participants apprised the Minister of the importance of Karachi in generating 58% of the exportable surplus, its share in employment generation and revenue collection. .

Advertisement

Read full story