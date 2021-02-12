Usman Dar resigns as SAPM on youth affairs

Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muhammad Usman Dar announced his resignation from the post of Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Youth Affairs on Friday.

In a tweet, Usman Dar said he took the decision in the view of an ongoing campaign for the by-election in NA-75 (Sialkot) and the Election Commission of Pakistan’s code of conduct (CoC).

He said he thought his services for the electioneering in the NA-75 were more crucial for the party than his post. Prior to the decision, Prime Minister Imran Khan was also taken into confidence, he added.

