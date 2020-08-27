Water level rises to maximum capacity in Hub Dam after 13 years

The water level in Hub Dam, which supplies drinking water to Karachi and meets the water needs of several areas in Balochistan crossed the 338-foot mark on Thursday and is expected to fill to its maximum capacity for the first time in 13 years.

The water level in the dam has risen due to the recent spell of torrential rains in Karachi and Sindh. According to sources from Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), the torrential rains caused the water level in Hub Dam to rise by over eight feet during the past three days. During the last 24 hours alone, it rose by over two feet and ever since the monsoon rains this year began, has caused the water level to rise by a staggering 30 feet.

Sources said that after crossing the 339ft level any time today, excess water will start pouring out from the spillways of the Hub Dam into the sea near Mubarak Village.

Meanwhile, WAPDA officials informed media that Hub Dam’s management body and irrigation officials have started arriving at the dam to deal with the emergency situation following the water spillage from it.

Sources said that the emergency gates of the dam could be opened before water from the spillways is discharged automatically.

According to WAPDA officer Sohail Siddiqui, the dam last filled to maximum capacity in 2007.

He said that two canals emerge from the 45 km long Hub Dam, one that supplies water that helps Balochistan in fulfilling its agricultural needs while the other supplies western Karachi with 100 million gallons of water daily for drinking and other uses.

Water Board sources told media that this stored water in the dam is enough to supply Karachi for the next three years.

