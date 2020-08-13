We will not leave people of Karachi alone, vows PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday vowed that the government will not leave the people of Karachi alone in this time of crisis.

These remarks from the premier came during his meeting with Law Minister Farogh Naseem and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail held to review the situation in Sindh, especially Karachi, after the torrential rains.

“We are fully aware of the hardships being faced by the people of Karachi and we will not abandon them during the crisis,” the prime minister asserted.

Last month, the PTI-led federal government had said it would not abandon the people of Karachi at a time when the city is grappling with the dual challenges of coronavirus and the aftermath of the recent heavy rains.

PM Imran had also directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to present a detailed report about the situation of nullahs in Karachi.

