Will expand capacity to conduct 25,000 coronavirus tests daily until end of April: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Asad Umar said on Tuesday that the government aims to eventually increase its coronavirus testing capacity up to 25,000 per day until the end of this month.

Advertisement

The federal minister was addressing a press conference, along with Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, where he spoke about the coronavirus spread in the country.

Umar said that the federal government is doing everything to aid the province in the battle against the disease.

Speaking on the Ehsaas programme, he said that in the first phase, around four million households will be given cheques to aid them during this difficult time. The cheques will be given through 16,923 point of sales across the country.

He explained that the point of sales system has been put in place to encourage social distancing and to ensure that people do not infect each other with the coronavirus.

The minister said that the government will send 153 ventilators to hospitals across Pakistan, starting Thursday.

“The federal government is working for people throughout Pakistan in each province. It is working for healthcare workers, businesses, and other institutions,” he said.

Umar cautioned masses regarding the dangerous spread of the coronavirus and how it can prove lethal. “Britain is recognised for having the best healthcare system in the world yet its PM Boris Johnson has been shifted to an ICU,” he said.

As of Tuesday, Pakistan recorded more than 4,000 cases of the coronavirus and 55 deaths.

Advertisement

Read full story