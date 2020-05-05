With 1,315 new cases, Pakistan records highest single-day rise in COVID-19 infections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday confirmed 1,315 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, recording the highest single-day jump to date as the government moved to eased lockdown restrictions in coming days. The previous spike was on Saturday when 1297 cases were reported.

According to figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 24 new deaths were caused by the flu virus and 1,315 new infections were recorded in the country, taking the national tally to 21,501 with 486 fatalities.

Of these, 7,882 were reported in Sindh, 8,103 in Punjab, 3,288 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,321 in Balochistan, 372 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 71 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

5,782 patents have also recovered from the disease, the NCOC stated in its morning update. 9,857 were conducted across the country on May 4.

“4,405 patients are admitted across the country in 736 hospitals with COVID-19 facilities. Of these, 186 are in critical condition.” In total, Pakistan has conducted only 222,404 coronavirus tests.

‘Restrictions to be lifted gradually’

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the lockdown restrictions imposed in the country will be lifted gradually in order to put the economy back on track.

“We are doing [lifting lockodwn] because the people are suffering and losing their jobs. But if SOPs are not followed we fear that it might spread rapidly and we will be forced to move towards a lockdown once again,” the premier warned.

Talking about the Corona Tiger Force, the premier said that the government will spread awareness regarding precautionary measures necessary to curb the virus.

“The Tiger Force will not be paid, they will do jihad [against coronavirus],” he said, adding that the team will set up help desks in union council offices and help register the needy.

“All the big problems that we have today have emerged from lockdown,” he said, adding: “This has impacted local vendors and the white-collar workers as well.”

The tiger force will spread awareness among the general public but it is the responsibility of factory managers and the businessmen to ensure that the SOPs are implemented, he said.

