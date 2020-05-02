Woman gravely wounded in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Indian troops began indiscriminate firing across the Line of Control late on Friday, which gravely wounded a woman, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The army’s media wing said that the Indian troops targetted the civilian population with indiscriminate fire using automatic weapons, rockets, heavy mortars, and artillery.

The Indian security forces initiated firing in Hajipir and Sankh sectors across the LoC, in which a woman from Khwaja Bandi village also got severely injured, ISPR said.

The army’s media cell said that the injured has been shifted to a nearby medical facility and is undergoing treatment for her wounds.

FO summons senior Indian HC officials

Shortly after the provocation from the Indian side, the Foreign Office summoned senior officials from the Indian High Commission.

The FO spokesperson said that Pakistan recorded severe protest with the officials over the Indian ceasefire violations.

The FO noted that India is continuously targetting civilian population and the violations are a threat to the regional security.

