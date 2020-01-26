Woman killed, 5 wounded as US embassy vehicle collides with car in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A woman was killed and five others sustained injuries when a vehicle of the US embassy collided with a car in Islamabad on Sunday, police said.

Advertisement

The accident took place near Faisal Chowk on Margalla Road when the US embassy vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser, collided with the car coming from the other direction. The incident reportedly occurred due to one of the vehicles breaking the signal.

The deceased woman was identified as Nazia Bibi. According to police, a minor girl who was injured in the accident is in critical condition.

The US embassy vehicle was being driven by driver Amjad Zaman. Margalla police arrested him and registered a first information report (FIR) of the incident.

Police also seized the US embassy vehicle involved in the accident.

Advertisement

Read full story