Workers feared trapped as factory building collapses in Karachi’s SITE area

A factory building located near Siemens Chowrangi in Karachi’s Sindh Industrial & Trading Estate (SITE) area collapsed on Monday, according to police officials.

Advertisement

Several factory workers are feared trapped underneath the rubble, police said, adding that a rescue operation is ongoing.

A portion of Noor Silk Mill’s factory collapsed near Siemens Chawrangi, SITE. Reportedly many laborers are stuck under the debris of collapsed building. Police and other institutions are at the location to rescue people. #karachi pic.twitter.com/LuVhdLxhVe — Usama Qureshi (@UsamaQureshy) September 21, 2020

SITE Station House Officer (SHO) Ayaz Khan said that one man has been pulled from the rubble and taken to the hospital. He added that there were fewer workers inside the factory at the time due to a break for prayer.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said that officials have asked the factory owners for details of people who were working inside the factory when it collapsed.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and directed Karachi Commissioner Suhail Rajput to put the administration on alert. Efforts should be made to save the lives of labourers, he instructed.

Advertisement

Read full story