World community must act now to stop deadly anti-Muslim violence in India: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday urged the world community to “act now” on the deadly violence against Muslims in India.

Communal violence in the capital New Delhi has led to the deaths of 20 individuals and injured 200 others since Sunday.

In a post shared on Twitter, the premier said: “Today in India we are seeing the Nazi-inspired RSS ideology take over a nuclear-armed state of over a billion people. Whenever a racist ideology based on hatred takes over, it leads to bloodshed.”

Prime Minister Imran said that as he had predicted during his address at the United Nations General Assembly “once the genie is out of the bottle, the bloodshed will get worse”.

“IOJK [Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir] was the beginning. Now 200 million Muslims in India are being targeted. The world community must act now.”

In a subsequent tweet, the premier said that minorities are equal citizens of Pakistan.

“I want to warn our people that anyone in Pakistan targeting our non-Muslim citizens or their places of worship will be dealt with strictly. Our minorities are equal citizens of this country,” he said.

Protests against a contentious citizenship law on Sunday descended on Monday and Tuesday into running battles between Hindus and Muslims, with rioters armed with stones, swords and even guns out in force.

20 people died and nearly 200 others were wounded in the first two days of violence, the director of the hospital where people were taken, told AFP on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had conducted an extensive review of the situation prevailing in the Indian capital, adding that police and other relevant agencies are working on the ground to “ensure peace and normalcy”.

