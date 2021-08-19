Youm-e-Ashur being observed today with due solemnity

Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Moharram, is being observed today (Thursday) across the country with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain Razi Allah ho Ta’ala Anho and his devoted companions in Karbala.

The mourning processions will be taken out in all the cities and towns of the country.

Standard Operating Procedures have also been issued for the mourning processions to avoid spread of fourth wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Ulema and Zakireen are highlighting the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.) and various aspects of Karbla tragedy.

In connection with the 9th Muharram, Taazia and Zuljanah processions were taken out in different parts of the country in memory of martyrs of Karbala.

Elaborate security arrangements are in place and all security related department are fully alert to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions.

