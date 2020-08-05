Youm-e-Istehsal: Special Senate session condemns India for August 5 move

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, a special session of the Upper House was held Wednesday to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir and to denounce the Indian brutalities in the region.

Pakistan and the people of Kashmir, across the world, are marking ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ as exactly one year ago today, on August 5, 2019, the Modi-led government illegally attempted to annex occupied Kashmir into two union territories by revoking Article 370 of its constitution.

‘Istehsal’ a soft word, emotions of Pakistanis run deeper than its meaning: Sherry Rehman

Discussing India’s illegal move, PPP leader Sherry Rehman said that ‘Istehsal’ was a soft word, the emotions of Pakistanis run deeper than its meaning.

“The largest occupation in the world took place in [occupied] Kashmir,” she said. “India has included even Azad Kashmir in its political map,” she added, stating that this was a matter of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Stating that Pakistan must project its narrative in front of the world, Rehman appealed to the western countries to take notice of the Kashmir situation.

“I won’t talk about the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation,” she said, acknowledging that among the Muslim Ummah, only Malaysia and Turkey were standing with Pakistan.

She said that the Indian prime minister had stated in his manifesto that the country will revoke Kashmir’s special status. Rehman regretted that the past year had proven to be difficult for the people of occupied Kashmir.

The PPP leader slammed India for censuring media under the garb of the coronavirus situation.

‘Use law as weapon of war’: Mushahid Hussain Syed

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said that the incumbent government should not misunderstand Modi and its fascist regime as he hates Pakistan and about 70 % of the war will now be fought at media, parliamentary and diplomacy forums.

“Use law as a weapon of war,” he said, adding that India is now isolated in the region because of its fascist and extremist approach.

Lamenting that more efforts should be done at the international level to condemn the atrocities happening in the dispute region, the senator said: “No delegation[regarding the Kashmir issue] has been sent to any country.”

All political parties have united stance on Kashmir: Babar Awan

Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said that all the political parties have a united stance on the Kashmir dispute.

He said that over the last two days, important steps have been taken and now all roads leading to Kashmir end up at the Srinagar highway.

Maintaining that a new map has also been issued and it will be gotten approved from the parliament as well, Awan asserted that Sir Creek, Siachen, Jammu, and Kashmir belong to Pakistan.

He said that all the future discussions regarding the matter would be made in the light of the new map that was approved by the premier and the federal cabinet yesterday.

Lambasting New Delhi over the atrocities and illegal annexation in Occupied Kashmir, Awan said that the land of India is unconstitutional.

It is written in the Indian constitution that Sikhs will also be considered Hindus, but there has always been a rift with Sikhs, he added, stressing that with the amendment in article 370, New Delhi has defied the existence of United Nations.

Pakistan incomplete without Kashmir: Siraj-ul-Haq

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Siraj-ul-Haq said that Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir.

“Kashmir is our jugular vein,” he said, adding that the resolution of the Kashmir dispute is important for the peace and stability of the region and the world at large.

He paid glowing tributes to the sacrifices rendered by Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

Modi Junta’s evil face stands exposed before the world: Azam Khan Swati

Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati said Modi Junta’s evil face stands exposed before the world.

He said the resolution of Kashmir dispute lies in a free and impartial plebiscite as per the UN Security Council Resolutions, adding that Pakistan will continue to raise the voice of the people of Kashmir till they get their right to self-determination.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has forcefully raised the Kashmir dispute at international forums including the United Nations.

The house offered fateha for the martyrs of Kashmir as well as those who died in a recent explosion at the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

