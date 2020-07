Young boy martyred by unprovoked Indian aggression along LoC: ISPR

A young boy was martyred by unprovoked aggression by the Indian Army in the Lipa Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) late last night (Tuesday) said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ISPR said that the Indian Army had resorted to indiscriminate firing that targeted the civilian population in the sector, which resulted in the martyrdom of a young boy.

Pakistan Army responded effectively to Indian firing targeting those posts which initiated fire.

“Indian troops unprovoked ceasefire violation targeting civil population used¬† Artillery, Mortars and heavy weapons,” the press release added.

