Young boy martyred by unprovoked Indian aggression along LoC: ISPR

A young boy was martyred by unprovoked aggression by the Indian Army in the Lipa Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) late last night (Tuesday) said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ISPR said that the Indian Army had resorted to indiscriminate firing that targeted the civilian population in the sector, which resulted in the martyrdom of a young boy.

Pakistan Army responded effectively to Indian firing targeting those posts which initiated fire.

“Indian troops unprovoked ceasefire violation targeting civil population used Artillery, Mortars and heavy weapons,” the press release added.

