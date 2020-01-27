Youth is our power and strength, we will utilise all resources to facilitate them: PM Khan

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that youth can bring a big difference in society as they have ideas and the spirit to excel.

He was addressing the participants during a cheque distribution ceremony to the youth under the ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’ in Karachi on Monday. The cheques were distributed among the successful applicants who had applied for loans from different districts of Sindh.

He said youth are the asset of Pakistan and the ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’ has been designed for the youth of the country.

He added those societies which deviates from merit lags behind in development. The PM said Pakistan has been blessed with tremendous talent and overseas Pakistanis are an example of it. He maintained, “We cannot move forward as the country lacks merit.”

Imran highlighted in the 60s, Pakistan had the best bureaucracy in Asia. However, as we deviated from merit, our institutions got affected. “There will be no favours in the Kamyab Jawan Programme.”

He said the ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’ will be successful if it is run on merit.

The prime minister said, “We have given the most number of scholarships, around to 50,000, to the youth.”

He remarked, “Youth is our power and strength and we will utilise all resources to facilitate them.”

The PM said, “It is my dream to make Pakistan the Pakistan of Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam.”

Earlier in October, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’ under which young men and women will be provided with loans to set up their businesses and also given a set of educational and skill-development opportunities.

For the purpose, a sum of Rs100 billion has been allocated for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s flagship initiative. Of this amount, Rs25 billion has been set aside for women. Loans of up to Rs100,000 will be interest-free while those ranging between Rs100,000 and Rs500,000 in two other categories will be concessionary ones provided at low interest rates.

The programme is expected to benefit one million young people. The loans will be distributed on a priority basis in 45 underprivileged districts.

There are six initiatives under the Kamyab Jawan Programme: The Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme, Skill for All Programme, Startup Pakistan Programme, Green Youth Movement, Internship Programme, and ‘Jawan Markaz’.

