PSL Six Franchises Sport Mega Reservations with PCB

Seems the PCB has flared up all six franchises of PSL for not responding to their grievances stating that the franchises have serious reservations with the existing financial arrangement and model of PSL.

“PCB has demonstrated an unwillingness to discuss, deliberate, or revise the arrangement in a serious manner, forcing the hand of the franchisees time and again. Since the inception of the league, the franchisees have collectively suffered losses in billions of rupees while the PCB has made billions,” the statement released on Saturday said.

The unresponsiveness of PCB forced all six PSL team owners to take PCB on the legal pitch itself.

“In light of the losses suffered by us over the past five seasons and PCB’s constant unwillingness to consider our grievances seriously, all six franchisees have been constrained to approach the honorable Lahore High Court against PCB,” the statement said. “We would like to reiterate at this juncture, our firm commitment to the sport, and clarify that PSL franchisees have always tried to solve their disputes with PCB amicably and without the interference of a third party. However, PCB’s disinclination in addressing our grievances has left us with no other alternative but to have the matter decided by the court” the statement further added.

the first tiff between the PSL and PCB was seen around the year 2018 when the issue of the revenue sharing had cropped up. As the matter has been taken to court of law at LHC we have yet to see how the matter resolves.

