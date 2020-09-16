G For Gharidah | 15-September-2020 | Shireen Mazari | Ansar Abbasi | Farzana Bari | Tahira Abdullah | Kamran Murtaza |
NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.
Tags: PTI
, PMLN
, Afghanistan
, PPP
, UN
, Russia
, India
, Kashmir
, Democracy
, IOK
, Gangrape
, NawazSharif
, NewsONEPK
, UNO
, NationalAssembly
, SexualHarassment
, PMImranKhan
, PTIGovernment
, AhmedBilalMehboob
, MazharAbbas
, GforGharidah
, GharidahFarooqi
, GFG
, HangRapist
, MotorwayIncident
, CCPOLahore
, StopSexualAbuse
, ChemicalCastrationForRapists
, ibshamzahidbehindthebars
, ShanghaiCooperationOrganisation
, DrMoeedYusuf
, Pakistan