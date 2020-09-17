G For Gharidah | 16-September-2020 | Walid Iqbal | Attaullah Tarar | Nisar Khuhro |
NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.
Tags: PTI
, PMLN
, PPP
, Parliament
, Gangrape
, Opposition
, NewsONEPK
, NationalAssembly
, FATF
, SexualHarassment
, PMImranKhan
, PTIGovernment
, FinancialActionTaskForce
, GforGharidah
, GharidahFarooqi
, GFG
, HangRapist
, MotorwayIncident
, StopSexualAbuse
, ChemicalCastrationForRapists
, OppositionFailsAgain
, WeRejectPMC
, ShameOnYouJanabeSpeaker
, Pakistan