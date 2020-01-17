Newsone Special | 16-January-2020 | Jan Achakzai | Asad Mahmood
NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.
Tags: USA
, US
, UN
, India
, Iran
, Kashmir
, America
, Opposition
, NewsONEPK
, SaudiArabia
, NewsoneSpecial
, CurrentAffairs
, ShahMehmoodQureshi
, donaldtrump
, JawadKamal
, SaeedGhani
, PMImranKhan
, PTIGovernment
, GovernmentAlliance
, OppositionAlliance
, Pak_USRelations
, PakVsAmerica
, Newsone Special | 16-January-2020 | Jan Achakzai | Asad Mahmood
, Pakistan