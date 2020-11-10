Newsone Special | 9-November 2020 | Ghulam Mustafa | Akram Chaudhry | Maleeha Hashmey
NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.
Tags: PTI
, PMLN
, PPP
, Inflation
, elections
, Corruption
, GB
, Opposition
, NewsONEPK
, MaryamNawaz
, BilawalBhutto
, NewsoneSpecial
, donaldtrump
, JawadKamal
, PTIGovernment
, IqbalDay
, PriceHike
, coronavirus
, COVID19
, PDM
, JoeBiden
, USElection2020
, GilgitBaltistanWithPTI
, iqbalaurajkapakistan
, GilgitBaltistanelection
, KartarpurCorridoranniversary
, NawzSharif
, Pakistan