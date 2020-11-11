Pase Parda | Nadia Naqi | 11-November-2020 | Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh | Jaffarullah Khan | Khursheed Ahmed
NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.
Tags: Gilgit-Baltistan
, Pas-e-Parda
, Nadia Naqi
, News One
, Interview
, Information
, election in
, Gilgit-baltistan elections
, eletions in Gilgit-baltistan
, 2020 Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly election
, Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly election
, Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020
, Imran khan Imran
, khan jalsa
, Pas e Parda 11 November 2020 Today Pas e Parda
, 11 November 2020 Pas e Parda
, Pakistan
, News