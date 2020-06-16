Prime Time With TM | 16-June-2020 | Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh | Shandana Gulzar Khan | Khurram Dastgir Khan
NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.
Tags: Lahore
, OGRA
, IMF
, Economy
, Budget
, lockdown
, Opposition
, ImranKhan
, NewsONEPK
, PetrolPrice
, NationalAssembly
, PMImranKhan
, Unemployment
, PrimeTimeWithTM
, TariqMahmood
, Budget2020
, coronavirus
, Infilation
, COVID19
, COVID_19
, CoronaCases
, StaySafewithSops
, CoronaCasesinPakistan
, Budget20_21
, RejectPT
, Pakistan