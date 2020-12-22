Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Exclusive Interview with Tariq Mahmood | Prime Time With TM | 22-December-2020 |
NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.
Tags: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
, Bol
, bol news
, Prime Time with TM
, bol news live
, shahid khaqan abbasi interview
, shahid khaqan abbasi exclusive interview
, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Exclusive Interview with Tariq mehmood
, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Exclusive Interview with Tariq mehmood Full Episode
, Shahid Khaqan Abbas Exclusive Interview with Tariq mehmood Full Episode 22th dec 2020
, shahid khaqan abbasi latest interview
, shahid khaqan abbasi praises pti