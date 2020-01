PESHAWAR: Noor Jehan, a cousin of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has passed away in Peshawar, her family told media on Tuesday.

Noor Jehan’s younger brother, Mansoor Ahmed, confirmed the news of her death, saying she had been fighting cancer for some time.

Jehan, a paternal cousin of the leading Indian film actor, resided in the Shah Wali Qataal area close to Peshawar’s Qissa Khwani Bazaar.

