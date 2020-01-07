Cambridge City Council Elects Pakistani-American attorney Sumbul Siddiqui as mayor

Pakistani-American Sumbul Siddiqui, a legal aid attorney, has been elected as mayor of Cambridge, Massachusetts, winning confidence of her fellow city councilors.

Advertisement

Siddiqui’s election marks another high-profile example of American inclusiveness in these times of polarizing politics. And she was conscious of the importance of inclusivity in her remarks after being sworn in as mayor of the city.

“I’m committed to equity, inclusivity. and putting others first. That is exactly what I will strive to do for the next two years as your mayor,” she said, while noting that her office will open to all.

Pakistani-American congratulated Siddiqui on her elevation to the leadership position as mayor of the important city. According to Boston Globe, Sumbul Siddiqui is the first ever Muslim woman elected as mayor of Cambridge.

Sumbul is a long time Cambridge resident, and brings her expertise as a legal aid attorney to the Council. She holds a BA in Public Policy from Brown University and a law degree from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.

According to her biography on the City Council website, Sumbul moved to the United States at the age of 2 with her parents and twin brother from Karachi.

Her family won a lottery to enter Cambridge’s affordable housing system, which placed them in Rindge Towers in North Cambridge and then in Roosevelt Towers in East Cambridge, the biography says.

Sumbul has been an active student and as a Cambridge Rindge and Latin student, Sumbul co-founded the Cambridge Youth Involvement Subcommittee, now the Cambridge Youth Council, currently in its 15th year.

She also won the Cambridge Peace and Justice Award in recognition of her activism.

Sumbul served as an AmeriCorps fellow at New Profit, a Boston nonprofit organization dedicated to improving social mobility for children, families, and their communities.

Advertisement

Read full story