Chairman, Printer Publisher Jang Group Mir Javed ur Rahman passes away in KHI

KARACHI: Jang Group’s publisher Mir Javedur Rehman passed away in Karachi on Tuesday, Geo TV reported.

Mir Javed was fighting lung cancer and was undergoing treatment in Karachi, senior anchorperson Hamid Mir told Geo News.

Very sad news publisher of Jang Group Mir Javed Rehman left this world due to cancer in Karachi this afternoon his brother Mir Shakeel ur Rehman was not able to see him due to his arrest by NAB,courts never allowed him to see his brother may Allah rest the soul of MJR in peace pic.twitter.com/1D6DyiyqDA — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) March 31, 2020

The deceased was the older son of Mir Khalilur Rehman, the founder of Jang Group and the brother of Mir Shakilur Rehman, who is the editor-in-chief of the media group. After he took charge of Jang Group, he carried forward his father’s legacy and expanded the media group.

His colleagues and friends, who spoke to Geo News, described him as a “humble and simple man” and a hardworking journalist.

Mir Shakil, who is currently under the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) custody in Lahore, had asked for permission to travel to Karachi in order to meet his ailing brother, which was issued by the accountability bureau yesterday.

An accountability court in Lahore granted one day’s transitory remand of Mir Shakil today and allowed NAB to take him to Karachi.

According to Geo News, Mir Shakil could not meet Javed before his passing.

Condolences pour in

President Arif Alvi termed Mir Javed as “very soft spoken and nice man” in a condolence message on Twitter.

How sad. Mir Javed Rehman passed away. Very soft spoken and nice man. Had known him and his family all my life. Talked to family yesterday to find out about his health. May Allah give them the strength to bear this loss.

انناللہ وإنا إليه راجعون — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) March 31, 2020

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, in a statement, offered his condolences to the family of the deceased. He lauded Mir Javed’s services for the Jang Group, especially its magazine Akhbar-i-Jahan.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi described Mir Javed as a “humble and sympathetic” man.

PML-N lawmaker Khawaja Saad Rafique regretted that Mir Shakil could not meet his brother as he was under NAB’s detention.

میر جاویدالرحمٰن کراچی میں انتقال کر گئے

انا للّٰہ و انا الیہ راجعون پابندِسلاسل میرشکیل آخری لمحات میں ایک لمحہ بھی بھاٸ کےساتھ نہ گزار سکے مشرف کےدورِ جبر میں مجھے چھوڑا گیا تو امی انتظار کرتے قومےمیں جا چکی تھیں انھیں ملےبغیر ھی جاناپڑا ظلم پھرظلم ھے بڑھتا ھےتو مٹ جاتا ھے — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) March 31, 2020

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, while talking to Geo News, said that the deceased was a “down to earth man who never raised his voice”.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman also extended her condolences and described Mir Javed as an important personality in the field of journalism who always stood up for freedom of expression.

Life and career

MIr Javed’s journalism career spanned over 50 years, digital editor of Jang Fazil Jamili told Dawn. Over the past decade, he oversaw Urdu magazine Akhbar-i-Jahan, which, according to Jamili, was Mir Javed’s “last love”.

Jamili described Mir Javed as a “perfectionist” and a “strict administrator” who not only reviewed the selection of articles but also pictures and their captions. At the same time, he was a benevolent employer who would support his employees, especially those facing hardships, Jamili said.

The deceased had also been associated with the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) for a long time. He was a strong proponent of freedom of the press.

