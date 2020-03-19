Daro Na Daro Na: DC Hafizabad’s coronavirus song goes viral on social media

With the initial spread of COVID-19 well underway across Pakistan, it’s absolutely necessary that everyone knows about social distancing, isolation and hygiene. While Prime Minister Imran Khan finally came on TV this week to tell us once again, ghabrana nahi, some people are taking matters into their own hands.

Advertisement

District Commissioner Hafizabad Naveed Shahzad, who we now know has a great singing voice, came up with his own version of ‘Suno Na’, called ‘Daro Na’, to deliver a pandemic advisory.

Though he looks nervous, you can tell he’s passionate and wants you to know things will be okay – as long as you wash your hands.

DC Hafizabad’s public service message for everyone #PakistanFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/XIF3jwOc4U — Rafique Ahmed Khokhar (@rafikhokhar19) March 18, 2020

And it’s a hit – all because it’s catchy, concise and actionable.

Love this! Whatever we have to do, to get the message across!! 🖐 🧼🤚 🇵🇰 https://t.co/nOb5Ny9arp — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) March 19, 2020

Advertisement

Read full story