Dubai suspends marriage and divorce during virus lockdown

Coronavirus lockdowns may make or break relationships, but in Dubai marriages and divorces have been suspended “until further notice” to avoid gatherings that could spread the disease.

Dubai´s justice department said Wednesday that the decision was among the “measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic” rolled out in the emirate which is under a strict lockdown.

Justice Khaled al-Hawsni of the family court also said on the department´s website that couples who have already completed marriage formalities must not organise wedding parties “even among their immediate circles”.

The United Arab Emirates has recorded more than 2,000 cases of the coronavirus, and 12 deaths.

All citizens and residents other than those in essential services require a permit to leave their homes.

