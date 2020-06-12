Famed Lyricist Shakeel Sohail passes away at 55

Songwriter Shakeel Sohail passed away last night.

According to reports, the lyricist suffered a heart attack. He was 55.

His nephew shared the tragic news.

A very sad news that my Uncle #ShakeelSohail is no more due to sudden heart attack! 💔😭

A big loss to music industry. #GreatLyricist #RipShakeelSohail pic.twitter.com/lO14C0mh42 — Shaloom Sarfraz (@Shaloom_Sarfraz) June 11, 2020

Shakeel Sohail was known as one of the most sought after songwriters in the country; his work included tracks such as Superstar’s ‘Ghalat Fehmi’ and Parwaaz Hai Junoon’s ‘Thaam Lo’. He penned quite a few lyrics for Atif Aslam, his latest track – that came out yesterday – being a collaboration with the singer as well.

Singer: Atif Aslam

Composed & Produced by: Shiraz Uppal

Lyrics: Shakeel Sohail We have been blessed with a gorgeous country, #PakistansNo1Network #Zong4G covers us with more 4G towers than any other. Let's celebrate hope N PASSION. https://t.co/kE0VbWuIa9 — Atif Aslam (@itsaadee) June 11, 2020

