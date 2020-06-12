Famed Lyricist Shakeel Sohail passes away at 55

Songwriter Shakeel Sohail passed away last night.

Advertisement

According to reports, the lyricist suffered a heart attack. He was 55.

His nephew shared the tragic news.

Shakeel Sohail was known as one of the most sought after songwriters in the country; his work included tracks such as Superstar’s ‘Ghalat Fehmi’ and Parwaaz Hai Junoon’s ‘Thaam Lo’. He penned quite a few lyrics for Atif Aslam, his latest track – that came out yesterday – being a collaboration with the singer as well.

Advertisement

More Stories

Junior - Taleem Aam Karaingay - Juniors ko Parhaingay