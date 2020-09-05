HomageTo Fighters: Pak Navy Releases Promo Of Documentary Film ‘Surkhro’

Pak Navy’s documentary film ‘Surkhro’ is soon to be released.

Directorate General Public Relations of Pak Navy has released a promo of the special documentary film ‘Surkhro’.

DGPR (navy) shared the promo on the official Twitter account. It said that the film has been made to mark Navy Day on 8th September.

Brave sons of the soil will be paid tribute through this thought-provoking film.

The department also mentioned in the tweet that Docufilm is based on a successful Ops by PN to prevent Indian submarine from entering Pakistani waters during post-Pulwama standoff.

#PakNavy released promo for special docufilm #Surkhro to be released on 8 Sep, the #NavyDay. Docufilm is based on a successful Ops by PN to prevent Indian submarine from entering Pakistani waters during post Pulwama standoff. #Surkhro is a tribute to the brave sons of the soil. pic.twitter.com/5L1eL4ZBZ5 — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) September 5, 2020

