International Nurses Day being observed todays

International Nurses Day is being observed today to pay tribute to the contribution of nurses towards people’s health.

Advertisement

This year theme of the Day is: ‘Nurses: a voice to lead, a vision for future healthcare’ to look into the ways in which the profession will transform in future.

The day holds significance as COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havocs in different parts of the world and nurses are at the forefront of fighting pandemic providing treatment and care.

History of International Nurses Day

The celebration of International Nurses Day started in 1965 by the International Council of Nurses(ICN). This day is the birth anniversary of the famous Florence Nightingale. She was an English nurse, social reformer, and statistician. During the Crimean war, she gained fame while serving as a manager and trainer of nurses, being the pillar of modern nursing. She brought a reputation for nursing and became an icon in Victorian culture.

This day was initially proposed by Dorothy Sutherland, an official with the U.S. Department of Health, Education, and Welfare, but it was not approved. Finally, after 20 years, May 12 was chosen as the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. Since then, the International Council of Nurses(ICN) has been producing and distributing resources and evidence on International Nurses ‘Day.

Advertisement

Read full story