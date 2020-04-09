MD SITE Mehdi Shah passes away from coronavirus in Karachi

KARACHI: Brother-in-law of the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday passed away in Karachi after suffering from novel coronavirus.

According to sources within Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Syed Mehdi Shah was under treatment at a local hospital in Karachi for three weeks and lost his battle against the deadly virus today.

“He contracted the virus soon after returning from Iraq, ” they said adding that the victim was a government servant and was currently posted as Managing Director (MD) SITE.

