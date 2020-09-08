Pakistan Navy releases special documentary film ‘Surkhru’ on Naval Day

Pakistan Navy on Tuesday released a special documentary film “Surkhru” on the occasion of Pakistan Naval Day in recognition of the unflinching resolve and courage of valiant warriors defending the country.

The documentary revolves around the successful operation by Pakistan Navy to prevent Indian submarines from entering Pakistani waters. On 4th March last year, Pakistan Navy whilst intercepting an Indian submarine, had thwarted the sordid designs of the enemy.

The documentary film is a tribute on the part of the Pakistan Navy to its valiant heroes for successfully discharging their duties.

Pakistan Navy Day is being celebrated on September 8 to pay homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of the duty for their beloved motherland.

